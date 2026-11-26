CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu officials on Wednesday strongly opposed the decisions of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), alleging that Karnataka, the upper riparian state, was being allowed to draw more than its due share of water even during a distress year, leaving farmers in the Cauvery delta in TN in distress.
The objection was raised at the 62nd meeting of the CWMA, held in New Delhi. Prasanth Vadanare, Secretary of the Water Resources Department, and Subramanian, chairman of the Cauvery Technical Cell, represented TN at the meeting.
The state officials argued that the decisions taken by the CWRC and CWMA were not in accordance with the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s Final Award or the SC’s judgment. They also pointed out that the decisions did not correspond with the data collected by TN. Citing the SC’s judgment, the TN officials maintained that in distress years, the allocated shares of all the basin states must be reduced on a pro-rata basis.
Though the percentage of deficit had been assessed and TN’s pro-rata share at Biligundulu had been calculated, Karnataka had not been directed to ensure the release of the corresponding quantity of water, they said.
The state also reiterated that it did not accept the methodology adopted to assess the percentage of distress.
According to the officials, the deficit percentage in distress years should be calculated based on the assessment of yield, as prescribed in the Union Government’s Gazette notification dated June 1, 2018. However, this prescribed methodology had not been followed, they pointed out.
Attempt to stall Cauvery-Gundar project flayed
Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, on Wednesday, took strong exception to the Karnataka government’s alleged move to stall Tamil Nadu’s irrigation projects, including the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river-linking scheme, while TN Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore urged Karnataka to withdraw its petition before the Supreme Court in this regard.
In separate statements, the three leaders expressed concern over the implications of Karnataka’s petition in the SC, which seeks to halt the river-linking project and other irrigation works in TN, besides seeking the demolition of structures already built as part of the project.
Karnataka has contended the works cannot proceed without necessary approvals from the Union government. Palaniswami accused the Congress of acting against the state’s interests and questioned the TVK’s position, given its association with the Congress. The AIADMK leader said the Cauvery-Gundar river-linking project was brought to the formulation stage during his tenure as chief minister.