CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu officials on Wednesday strongly opposed the decisions of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), alleging that Karnataka, the upper riparian state, was being allowed to draw more than its due share of water even during a distress year, leaving farmers in the Cauvery delta in TN in distress.

The objection was raised at the 62nd meeting of the CWMA, held in New Delhi. Prasanth Vadanare, Secretary of the Water Resources Department, and Subramanian, chairman of the Cauvery Technical Cell, represented TN at the meeting.

The state officials argued that the decisions taken by the CWRC and CWMA were not in accordance with the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s Final Award or the SC’s judgment. They also pointed out that the decisions did not correspond with the data collected by TN. Citing the SC’s judgment, the TN officials maintained that in distress years, the allocated shares of all the basin states must be reduced on a pro-rata basis.

Though the percentage of deficit had been assessed and TN’s pro-rata share at Biligundulu had been calculated, Karnataka had not been directed to ensure the release of the corresponding quantity of water, they said.

The state also reiterated that it did not accept the methodology adopted to assess the percentage of distress.

According to the officials, the deficit percentage in distress years should be calculated based on the assessment of yield, as prescribed in the Union Government’s Gazette notification dated June 1, 2018. However, this prescribed methodology had not been followed, they pointed out.