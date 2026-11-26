CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths on Thursday arrested Kavi Prasad, one of the accused in a Rs 1,020-crore corruption case involving alleged manipulation of government tenders and collection of illegal gratification in the guise of “party fund” in the Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply (MAWS) departments. Kavi Prasad was a close associate of former Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, the DVAC said.

A senior DVAC officer told TNIE, “Kavi Prasad was arrested in Chennai and will be sent for remand later in the day.”

In the last week of September, Kavi Prasad was stopped at Chennai airport when he attempted to board a flight to London, as a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against him. Customs officials handed him over to the DVAC, which took him into custody for inquiry. He was let off after questioning.

“At that time, the investigation was in its early stages, so he was not arrested,” the officer said.

As per the FIR registered on September 4, Kavi Prasad was a former director associated with the TVH Group of Companies and allegedly acted as an intermediary. He is accused of arranging meetings with officials, maintaining WhatsApp communications with contractors and IAS officers, obtaining advance information about government works and helping “prefix” preferred bidders before tenders were opened.

Apart from Kavi Prasad, the FIR names 12 others, including Nehru, his brothers K N Manivannan and N Ravichandran, two men from the TVH Group of Companies, two former MLAs, and other government officials and contractors.

The case originated from a 258-page report submitted to the DVAC by Abhyuday A Anand, Additional Director, Enforcement Directorate, Chennai Zone-I, on December 3, 2025. The report alleged corruption and manipulation in the award of government contracts under the MAWS departments between 2021 and 2025.