MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras HC on Wednesday pulled up the present Madurai district collector Nishant Krishna and three former collectors over delay in implementing an order passed by the court to consider the plea of a retired village administrative officer seeking action against irregularities in implementation of MGNREGA scheme projects at Attapatti village in Madurai.

While closing the contempt petition against the IAS officers – Krishna, MS Sangeetha, KJ Praveen Kumar and P Akash – who appeared in the court following summons, a bench of justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan asked them why no action was taken for two years, despite the court’s order on the petitioner’s PIL in November 2024. If the head of the institution acts in such a way, how can we expect your subordinates to follow court’s orders, the judges criticised. The officers explained that they came to know about the 2024 order only after the filing of the contempt petition. Krishna further stated that the order was implemented on November 14. The judges said that though they were not satisfied with the explanation, they were closing the petition in view of the regret expressed by the officers and the request made by additional advocate general.

The petitioner PA Subramanian (80), a resident of Attapatti village, stated that he sent a grievance petition in June 2024, to chief secretary and vigilance authorities, alleging misappropriation of panchayat funds worth several lakhs by the panchayat president and vice president of Attapatti village during the financial year 2020-2021. But no action was taken on the representation even after the high court, in 2024, directed the authorities to consider and take a decision on the matter within three months, he added.