CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday arrested Kavi Prasad, one of the accused in an alleged Rs 1,020-crore corruption case, involving manipulation of government tenders and collection of illegal gratification under the guise of “party fund” in the municipal administration and water supply (MAWS) departments. Kavi was a close associate of former minister KN Nehru, the DVAC said.

“Kavi Prasad was arrested in Chennai and will be sent for remand later in the day,” a senior DVAC officer told TNIE.

In September, he was stopped at Chennai airport when he attempted to board a flight to London, as a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against him.

Customs officials handed him over to DVAC, which took him into custody for inquiry.

He was let off after questioning. “At that time, the investigation was in its early stages, so he was not arrested,” the officer said.

As per the FIR registered on September 4, Kavi was a former director associated with the TVH Group of Companies and allegedly acted as an intermediary.

He is accused of arranging meetings with officials, maintaining WhatsApp communications with contractors and IAS officers, obtaining advance information about government works and helping “prefix” preferred bidders before tenders were opened.

Apart from Kavi, the FIR names 12 others, including Nehru, his brothers K N Manivannan and N Ravichandran, two men from the TVH Group, two former MLAs, and other government officials and contractors.

The case originated from a 258-page report submitted to DVAC by Abhyuday A Anand, additional director, Enforcement Directorate, Chennai Zone-I, on December 3, 2025.

The report alleged corruption to the tune of `1,020 crore through manipulation in the award of government contracts under the MAWS department between 2021 and 2025.