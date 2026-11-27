The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on the Vijay-led TVK government in Tamil Nadu for failing to comply with its earlier order viz-a-viz the lighting of lamp at the disputed stone pillar in Thirupparankundram.

"We cannot sit in silo if our order is not complied with," the court observed while hearing the contempt petitions on Friday over the failure to light the Karthigai Deepam at the disputed stone pillar.

The court reportedly said that wilful non compliance can't go unnotified and has to be dealt with iron hands. The failure to light the lamp at stone pillar is to be viewed in conjunction with the resolution prima facie discloses wilful and flagrant disobedience of this court.

The court also ordered the deepam to be lit at the disputed stone pillar on Saturday (November 28). The lamp is to be lit from the flame, if it is still burning.

The court also ordered suspension of the board of trustees.

"There is complete failure of the Dewasthanam and therefore we immediately suspend the board of trustees," the court has been quoted as saying by Live Law. The temple has been handed over to receivers

The Supreme Court issued show-cause notices on contempt against the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, DGP, HR&CE Commissioner, Board of Trustees Chairperson and the Trustees.