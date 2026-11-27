MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Peraiyur Judicial Magistrate to submit his inquiry report in the case pertaining to the custodial death of lorry driver Balakrishnan in Chekkanurani police station in Madurai on November 14.

A bench of justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan gave the directions while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought CBI probe into the death.

The judges further directed the CBCID to produce the CD file, CCTV footage, final opinion of post mortem experts on Balakrishnan’s injuries, on Monday.

During the hearing, advocate Henri Tiphagne representing Balakrishnan’s family stated that they have not yet received the CCTV footage of the Usilampatti DSP camp office, where he was allegedly taken to, among other places, on November 13.

Public prosecutor R John Sathyan told the court that there were no CCTV cameras in the DSP’s camp office, as it was attached to the officer’s residence.

Sathyan further informed the court that the final opinion of the post mortem experts prima facie was that it was a case of death by suicide.

The judges directed the Peraiyur judicial magistrate to submit his report in a sealed cover by Friday. They also suo motu impleaded the Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent of Police, CBCID in the case.

The lorry driven by Balakrishnan had caught fire on November 4. He lodged a complaint in this regard at Valandur police station the same day and was asked by his employer to attend police inquiry on November 12 and 13.

However, he was found dead, allegedly by suicide, in the restroom of Chekkanurani police station in the early hours on November 14.