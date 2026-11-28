MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday called for records relating to an order passed by the Special Court for SC/ST Act Cases in Sivaganga on September 22 in the case pertaining to the death of R Akash Delison (26) of Manamadurai, allegedly due to police torture, on March 8. The lower court had permitted the accused police personnel to execute bail bonds within 20 days.

Justice D Lingeswaran gave the direction on an appeal filed by Akash's father A Rajesh Kannan, seeking to set aside the aforesaid lower court order.

Kannan alleged that though he was present at the court premises in Sivaganga on September 22, the police officials prevented him from entering the special court. As a result, he was unable to submit his objections to the above order, he added.

He took this incident to the notice of the special judge and voiced out his objections during the subsequent hearing on October 9. But the same was not considered in a meaningful manner, he added.

His copy application seeking a copy of the September 22 order was also returned by the court with an endorsement that no separate order was passed on the said date, he further said.

He claimed that the above special court failed to ensure compliance of Section 15A(3) of the SC/ST Act, which specifically recognises the right of the victim or his/her dependent to receive reasonable, accurate and timely notice of court proceedings, including bail proceedings.

It also failed to adhere to Section 15A(5), which stipulates that the victims or their dependents should be heard in any proceedings relating to bail, discharge, release, parole, conviction or sentence of an accused, he added.