DMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson has said a comprehensive caste census was essential to ensuring social justice and equitable representation.

Wilson, who is also the convenor of the All India Federation for Social Justice (AIFSJ), emphasised that communities which are not counted cannot receive their rightful share in education, employment, political representation and policymaking.

Chairing a seminar in Delhi on caste census with the theme 'Count us to empower us' on the occasion of the birthday of DMK leader and Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday, Wilson welcomed the inclusion of caste enumeration in Census 2027.

He stressed the need for transparency, comprehensive data collection and time-bound publication of the findings.

The Rajya Sabha MP recalled the pioneering contribution of the Dravidian movement and the sustained efforts of DMK supremo and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin in championing the demand for a caste census.

He called upon all OBC organisations and other marginalised communities to unite and take the struggle to every part of the country.