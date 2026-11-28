CHENNAI: DMK president M K Stalin on Friday accused the TVK-led government of committing a “historic betrayal” of Tamil Nadu by failing to defend the state’s rights, religious harmony and traditions in the Thiruparankundram issue.

In a statement, Stalin described the Supreme Court’s order directing the lighting of the Karthigai deepam at a pillar atop the hill on Saturday as an “outright failure” of the TVK government.

He alleged the government had failed to present strong arguments in court and had taken contradictory positions, ultimately allowing the issue to escalate.

Meanwhile, the three Left parties — CPI, CPM and CPI(ML) Liberation — termed the SC directions contrary to the Constitution, religious harmony and federal principles.

They called for rallies across the state on Saturday to protect religious harmony and unity.

Similarly, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan questioned the court’s urgency in hearing the contempt petition against TN government while allegedly not giving priority to the state’s review petition against its earlier interim order.