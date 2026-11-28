CHENNAI: DMK president M K Stalin on Friday accused the TVK-led government of committing a “historic betrayal” of Tamil Nadu by failing to defend the state’s rights, religious harmony and traditions in the Thiruparankundram issue.
In a statement, Stalin described the Supreme Court’s order directing the lighting of the Karthigai deepam at a pillar atop the hill on Saturday as an “outright failure” of the TVK government.
He alleged the government had failed to present strong arguments in court and had taken contradictory positions, ultimately allowing the issue to escalate.
Meanwhile, the three Left parties — CPI, CPM and CPI(ML) Liberation — termed the SC directions contrary to the Constitution, religious harmony and federal principles.
They called for rallies across the state on Saturday to protect religious harmony and unity.
Similarly, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan questioned the court’s urgency in hearing the contempt petition against TN government while allegedly not giving priority to the state’s review petition against its earlier interim order.
Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president and MLA MH Jawahirullah expressed concern and shock over the order and called upon the CJI to intervene in the matter and ensure the protection of traditional worship practices.
SDPI state vice president AS Umar Farooq expressed concern over the SC’s order and urged it to reconsider the decision.
Meanwhile, BJP national president Nitin Nabin welcomed the SC directions, describing them as a “historic victory” for devotees of Lord Murugan.
“No political conspiracy can stop the sacred traditions of Bharat,” Nabin said, invoking Lord Murugan’s blessings for devotees.
We The Leaders founder K Annamalai welcomed the order and accused the TVK of wilfully disobeying the court’s earlier direction. “Rule of law cannot be subject to the whims of those in power, whether you like it or not,” he said.
CRPF arrives in Madurai
Pursuant to the SC order, CRPF personnel started arriving in Madurai on Friday night. One company of CRPF arrived from Coimbatore and was accommodated in a marriage hall in Thanakankulam.
They would be deployed in Thiruparankundram on Saturday morning, sources said.