MADURAI: Farmers from single and double-crop cultivation areas sparred over the allocation of Vaigai water for irrigation during the farmers' grievance meeting held in Madurai on Friday.
District Collector Nishanth Krishna directed officials to convene a special meeting with representatives of both regions to resolve the dispute.
Farmers from Melur alleged that their traditional irrigation rights were being neglected while water was released to the Peranai-Kallandhiri double-crop region.
Farmer Ravi said Melur farmers had been repeatedly denied their share of water, while priority was given to areas from Cumbum to Kallandhiri.
Several farmers gathered around the Collector, demanding water release from the Periyar Dam, including for cattle.
They questioned why water was released to Kallandhiri without consulting farmers from both single- and double-crop areas.
Farmer Palanisamy warned that they would stage a road blockade within a week if water was not released to Melur.
He also demanded compensation for affected farmers on the lines of the Cauvery delta.
Following the protest, officials assured farmers that a separate meeting would be held under the Collector's chairmanship to hear the views of both groups.
Raising other irrigation concerns, farmer Kalai Azhagan alleged that nearly 20 feet of silt had accumulated in the Vaigai Dam, affecting its storage capacity and water supply to the 58-village canal.
He said the area under cultivation in Usilampatti had declined from 70% to 30%.
A Water Resources Department engineer said environmental clearance had been sought and desilting would begin soon after approval.
Farmer Chidambaram alleged that despite Rs 3.8 crore being sanctioned for maintaining canals in Melur three months ago, the works had not commenced, threatening irrigation in tail-end areas.
Several farmers also raised concerns over access to crop loans. Manavala Kannan sought an extension of the November 30 deadline for repaying cooperative bank loans, citing poor cultivation and financial distress.
Thirupathi alleged that revenue officials were delaying adangal certificates required for crop loans by insisting that farmers raise nurseries before issuing them.
Parthasarathy sought permission to cull wild boars, citing extensive crop damage, while Sasikumar alleged that cooperative societies were refusing loans despite his sugarcane cultivation and repayment record.
Other demands included constructing a new Water Resources Department office in Usilampatti and preventing sewage from entering the Rs 17-crore Madakulam canal.