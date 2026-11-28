MADURAI: Farmers from single and double-crop cultivation areas sparred over the allocation of Vaigai water for irrigation during the farmers' grievance meeting held in Madurai on Friday.

District Collector Nishanth Krishna directed officials to convene a special meeting with representatives of both regions to resolve the dispute.

Farmers from Melur alleged that their traditional irrigation rights were being neglected while water was released to the Peranai-Kallandhiri double-crop region.

Farmer Ravi said Melur farmers had been repeatedly denied their share of water, while priority was given to areas from Cumbum to Kallandhiri.

Several farmers gathered around the Collector, demanding water release from the Periyar Dam, including for cattle.

They questioned why water was released to Kallandhiri without consulting farmers from both single- and double-crop areas.

Farmer Palanisamy warned that they would stage a road blockade within a week if water was not released to Melur.

He also demanded compensation for affected farmers on the lines of the Cauvery delta.

Following the protest, officials assured farmers that a separate meeting would be held under the Collector's chairmanship to hear the views of both groups.