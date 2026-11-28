MADURAI: For the first time in decades, the Karthigai Deepam was lit at the disputed Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill at exactly 5 pm on Saturday, following a prolonged legal battle over the right to light the traditional lamp. The event took place amid heavy security deployment, in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions, with two retired judges and temple priests participating in the proceedings.

Justice S Vaidyanathan, former Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, and Justice V Parthiban, former judge of the Madras High Court, supervised the proceedings as receivers appointed to oversee the temple administration.

The Deepathoon, situated on the hilltop, has been at the centre of a prolonged dispute, with devotees and Hindu outfits demanding that the Karthigai Deepam be lit there. Traditionally, the lamp is lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar Temple. The demand to light it at the Deepathoon led to a series of legal proceedings, eventually reaching the Supreme Court.

Preparations for the event began early on Saturday, with workers erecting scaffolding around the Deepathoon. Three earthen lamps, along with ghee and other materials required for lighting the Deepam, were taken uphill by temple authorities in a procession accompanied by traditional musical instruments.

Security was significantly tightened, with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed along the route leading to the Deepathoon, alongside Tamil Nadu police. Fire and Rescue Services personnel and a medical team were also stationed on the hilltop as a precautionary measure.