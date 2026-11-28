MADURAI: For the first time in decades, the Karthigai Deepam was lit at the disputed Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill at exactly 5 pm on Saturday, following a prolonged legal battle over the right to light the traditional lamp. The event took place amid heavy security deployment, in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions, with two retired judges and temple priests participating in the proceedings.
Justice S Vaidyanathan, former Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, and Justice V Parthiban, former judge of the Madras High Court, supervised the proceedings as receivers appointed to oversee the temple administration.
The Deepathoon, situated on the hilltop, has been at the centre of a prolonged dispute, with devotees and Hindu outfits demanding that the Karthigai Deepam be lit there. Traditionally, the lamp is lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar Temple. The demand to light it at the Deepathoon led to a series of legal proceedings, eventually reaching the Supreme Court.
Preparations for the event began early on Saturday, with workers erecting scaffolding around the Deepathoon. Three earthen lamps, along with ghee and other materials required for lighting the Deepam, were taken uphill by temple authorities in a procession accompanied by traditional musical instruments.
Security was significantly tightened, with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed along the route leading to the Deepathoon, alongside Tamil Nadu police. Fire and Rescue Services personnel and a medical team were also stationed on the hilltop as a precautionary measure.
However, tension prevailed as devotees and media personnel were denied permission to proceed towards the Deepathoon through the Palani Andavar Padikattu. Arguments broke out between the police and devotees, while some attempted to cross the barricades erected at the temple entrance. A few devotees also breached police barricades to enter the hill area, prompting CRPF personnel to intervene and hold discussions with them.
CRPF officers held discussions with devotees who had gathered at Nellithoppu on the hilltop, asking them to descend in accordance with the directions issued by the court-appointed receivers. They appealed to everyone to cooperate to ensure that the proceedings were completed peacefully.
The police also appealed to the public not to attempt to climb the hill, citing limited infrastructure and the risk of overcrowding. Only authorised temple staff, security personnel and a group of permitted devotees were allowed to ascend. The public was asked to have darshan from the foothills.
Police continued regulating access to the hill, while Muslim devotees visiting the Sikandar Badusha Dargah were allowed entry after security checks.