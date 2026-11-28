MADURAI: Retired High Court judges S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban, appointed by the Supreme Court to oversee the lighting of the lamp at Deepathoon atop the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy temple at Thiruparankundram, arrived in Madurai on Saturday.

The Karthigai Deepam is to be lit at the disputed Deepathoon in Thiruparankundram Hill. This will be supervised by the Supreme Court-appointed former Madras High Court judges, Justices S Vaidyanathan (former Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court) and V Parthiban (former Madras High Court judge), to ensure compliance with its directions.

The SC direction came three days after the ceremonial lamp was lit at the customary location (Deepa Mandapam) atop the hill on November 24, and not as the Bench had mandated.

The two arrived at Madurai airport by flight from Chennai. They are set to visit the Thiruparankundram temple and take charge.

Retired judge S Vaidyanathan told media persons at Madurai airport that the copy of the Supreme Court order had just been received, and a decision on acting as per the directions in the order will be taken only after reading it fully. He said he did not wish to comment on the issue without reading the copy of the order, and that no decision has yet been taken on the arrangements for lighting the lamp at the Deepathoon atop the hill this evening. "Only after reading the order copy can we say anything. For now, I do not wish to comment on this issue. No decision has been taken yet on today's arrangements either," the judge said.

Pursuant to the SC order, CRPF personnel started arriving in Madurai from Friday night. The companies of CRPF were deployed at Thiruparankundram from Saturday morning.

The apex court, comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi, on Friday issued directions to light the lamp, as its previous direction on November 20 to light the lamp at Deepathoon as a one-time measure was not followed. The lamp was lit at the Deepa Mandapam on November 24 and not at the Deepathoon, as directed by the top court.

The Court also directed that the Deepathoon be lit with a flame brought from the Deepa Mandapam if it is still burning, or that alternative arrangements be made. The Court also allowed members of the public to light lamps on the hill on Saturday.