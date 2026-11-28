NEW DELHI: Taking a serious view of the “brazen and wilful disobedience” of its orders, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the deepathoon in Thiruparankundram on Saturday, suspended the trustees of the Subramaniaswamy Temple and vacated its earlier stay on the Madras High Court’s findings on the pillar.
The apex court also issued contempt notices to 15 Tamil Nadu authorities, including the Chief Secretary, DGP, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department secretary, Madurai collector and the trustees of the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple.
Stating that the situation must be dealt with an “iron hand”, the court directed the deepathoon be lit with a flame brought from the Deepa Mandapam if it is still burning, or alternative arrangements should be made.
It said every devotee may light lamps, subject to security arrangements, while maintaining a distance of at least 50 metres from the Sikandar Dargah on all sides.
“The conduct of the officers entrusted with the administration, primafacie reveals a state of utter administrative chaos in the state of TamilNadu or at least in Madurai district,” the bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul Pancholi said, hearing contempt petitions filed over the state’s non-compliance with the SC’s November 20 order directing lighting of the deepam at the Deepathoon.
Instead, the lamp was lit at the customary Deepa Mandapam at the Uchipillaiyar Temple on the hill, with the Madurai collector citing a resolution from the temple’s board of trustees as the reason for non-compliance.
“The conduct alleged, as borne out by the record, would prima facie disclose a brazen and wilful disobedience of this court’s order, a flagrant disregard of the undertaking given before the HC and a calculated affront to the authority of both constitutional courts,” the bench said, rejecting the collector’s preliminary status report as “shedding crocodile tears”.
The court vacated its stay on the HC’s findings on the eepathoon, while leaving the underlying appeals pending and clarifying that the safeguards for the dargah would continue.
It also directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take over security of the temple, the dargah, and the entire hill to ensure that the ceremony takes place without any disturbance.
15 officials directed to appear before SC
Suspending the temple’s board of trustees till further orders, the court appointed former Madras HC judges Justices S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban as receivers to oversee its administration and ensure compliance with its directions.
The SC held that the trustees, who are entrusted with the management of the temple and protection of its traditions, had acted in a manner contrary to the court’s order.
It directed the Chief Secretary (CS)to file an affidavit explaining the entire sequence of events, along with communications and emails.
It also ordered 15 authorities — including CS Sai Kumar, DGP Mahesh Kumar Agarwala and five suspended temple trustees — to appear personally before it on December 15.
“Once the highest court of the country passes an order, it is binding on all authorities, and any deliberate disobedience amounts to contempt.
The chain of events that has unfolded in the instant case would indicate that the executive authorities seem to have acted at the dictates of their political bosses,” the SC said.
Any further attempt to disobey the order would invite strict action, the SC warned, stressing that celebrations must be conducted peacefully and in accordance with law. It directed the authorities to ensure that law and order is maintained and that no untoward incident takes place during the lighting of the lamp.
Senior Advocate Guru Krishnakumar, appearing for one of the petitioners, said the excuse given by the collector that the board of trustees of the temple did not permit lighting of the lamp has to be disregarded as the board comprises political appointees.
“The preliminary report is like a confession. They did everything except for the lamp being lit. The only reason is board of trustees not giving permission... trustees are political appointees constituted on November 13,” Krishnakumar said, alleging the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and sthanikars were not consulted.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ASI, said that this was a case of aggravated contempt of court by the state administration. “This is a case of aggravated contempt and administrative arrogance... The next day they filed a review. However pendency of review does not mean they do not comply with directions,” he said, contending it was a matter of criminal contempt.