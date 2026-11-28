NEW DELHI: Taking a serious view of the “brazen and wilful disobedience” of its orders, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the deepathoon in Thiruparankundram on Saturday, suspended the trustees of the Subramaniaswamy Temple and vacated its earlier stay on the Madras High Court’s findings on the pillar.

The apex court also issued contempt notices to 15 Tamil Nadu authorities, including the Chief Secretary, DGP, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department secretary, Madurai collector and the trustees of the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple.

Stating that the situation must be dealt with an “iron hand”, the court directed the deepathoon be lit with a flame brought from the Deepa Mandapam if it is still burning, or alternative arrangements should be made.

It said every devotee may light lamps, subject to security arrangements, while maintaining a distance of at least 50 metres from the Sikandar Dargah on all sides.

“The conduct of the officers entrusted with the administration, primafacie reveals a state of utter administrative chaos in the state of TamilNadu or at least in Madurai district,” the bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul Pancholi said, hearing contempt petitions filed over the state’s non-compliance with the SC’s November 20 order directing lighting of the deepam at the Deepathoon.

Instead, the lamp was lit at the customary Deepa Mandapam at the Uchipillaiyar Temple on the hill, with the Madurai collector citing a resolution from the temple’s board of trustees as the reason for non-compliance.