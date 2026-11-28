MADURAI: Retired High Court judge S Vaidyanathan, one of the two judges appointed by the Supreme Court to oversee the lighting of the lamp at Deepathoon atop the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy temple at Thiruparankundram, told TNIE that the lamp will be lit at Deepathoon around 5 pm.

"Only around 20 stakeholders will be allowed," said Justice Vaidyanathan in a telephonic conversation with TNIE.

The Supreme Court-appointed former Madras High Court judges, Justices S Vaidyanathan (former Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court) and V Parthiban (former Madras High Court judge), to oversee the process to ensure compliance with its directions.

CRPF personnel on Saturday asked devotees and media personnel who had reached the hill top of the Thiruparankundram hill to leave the area, stating that access to the Deepathoon and the Uchipillaiyar Temple had been restricted.

They were asked to comply with the restrictions as the CRPF took charge of security arrangements following the Supreme Court's order.

Meanwhile, three earthen lamps, along with ghee and cloth required for lighting the Karthigai Deepam, were taken to the hilltop Deepathoon by temple authorities amid heightened security.

The SC direction came three days after the ceremonial lamp was lit at the customary location (Deepa Mandapam) atop the hill on November 24, and not as the Bench had mandated.