THANJAVUR: The statue of social reformer ‘Periyar’ E V Ramasamy, which had stood on land belonging to the Arulmigu Bramasirakandeeswarar Temple at Kandiyur near Thiruvaiyaru since 1990, was removed in the early hours of Sunday in compliance with an order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Sources said the removal followed a petition filed by Rama Ravikumar of the Hindu Tamilar Katchi, who is also a petitioner in the Thirupparankundram Karthigai Deepam dispute, seeking the removal of E V Ramasamy's statue from the temple land.

The statue, installed by the Dravidar Kazhagam, was removed using a crane in the presence of Revenue officials, police personnel, Dravidar Kazhagam members and others. It was later shifted to the premises of a government-owned Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society on the same road as the temple, sources said.

On October 30, a Bench comprising Justices P Velmurugan and K K Ramakrishnan directed the Thanjavur District Collector to safely remove the statue from the temple land and relocate it to another suitable place within four weeks. The direction followed a status report submitted by the District Collector, which established that the statue stood on temple land and not on Government poramboke land.

Sources said the State government had challenged the High Court's order in the Supreme Court. However, official sources in the district administration said the appeal was subsequently withdrawn. While the reasons for the withdrawal were not clear, speculation was that the government had withdrawn it to avoid further complications amid the recent controversy surrounding the Thirupparankundram Deepam row.