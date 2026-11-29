PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government has urged the centre to establish a permanent Bench of the Madras High Court in Puducherry and upgrade the existing Sub Court at Mahe into a full-fledged District Court to improve access to justice in the geographically scattered union territory.

Home Minister A Namassivayam made the requests in separate memorandums to Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in New Delhi on Saturday, highlighting the difficulties faced by litigants in travelling long distances to access judicial remedies.

In a memorandum seeking a permanent Bench of the Madras High Court at Puducherry, Namassivayam pointed out that litigants, advocates and government officials were required to travel to Chennai for high court proceedings, incurring considerable expenses on transportation, accommodation and other incidental costs.

The memorandum noted that the union territory comprised four geographically separated regions — Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam — and said a permanent Bench would bring constitutional and appellate justice closer to the people, reduce litigation expenses and improve coordination between government departments and the judiciary.

The government proposed that the Bench be established without initially creating a separate high court, with its territorial and subject-matter jurisdiction to be determined in consultation with the Madras HC and other constitutional authorities.