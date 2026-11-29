PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government has urged the centre to establish a permanent Bench of the Madras High Court in Puducherry and upgrade the existing Sub Court at Mahe into a full-fledged District Court to improve access to justice in the geographically scattered union territory.
Home Minister A Namassivayam made the requests in separate memorandums to Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in New Delhi on Saturday, highlighting the difficulties faced by litigants in travelling long distances to access judicial remedies.
In a memorandum seeking a permanent Bench of the Madras High Court at Puducherry, Namassivayam pointed out that litigants, advocates and government officials were required to travel to Chennai for high court proceedings, incurring considerable expenses on transportation, accommodation and other incidental costs.
The memorandum noted that the union territory comprised four geographically separated regions — Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam — and said a permanent Bench would bring constitutional and appellate justice closer to the people, reduce litigation expenses and improve coordination between government departments and the judiciary.
The government proposed that the Bench be established without initially creating a separate high court, with its territorial and subject-matter jurisdiction to be determined in consultation with the Madras HC and other constitutional authorities.
In a separate communication, Namassivayam sought the upgradation of the Sub Court at Mahe into a District Court, citing the region's geographical isolation and the difficulties faced by litigants in pursuing cases in Puducherry, located around 640 km away.
Mahe currently has a Sub Court, which also exercises Family Court jurisdiction and a District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate Court. However, revision petitions, rent control appeals and criminal appeals continue to fall under the jurisdiction of the District Court in Puducherry.
The II Additional District Court, Puducherry, conducts a camp court at Mahe once every two months for three days. The minister said these periodic sittings were inadequate to address the difficulties faced by litigants.
Referring to a Madras HC order dated February 21, 2024, in W.P. No. 4207 of 2024, he said the court had taken note of Mahe's geographical isolation, distance from Puducherry and pendency of cases, and observed that the representation seeking appropriate judicial arrangements would be considered on the administrative side.
The government assured the centre of its cooperation in providing the infrastructure and administrative support required for the proposed HC Bench. Both proposals, it said, were aimed at ensuring affordable, accessible and speedy justice to people across the union territory.