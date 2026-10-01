Sexual assault case involving granite baron: Madras HC refuses CBI probe plea, says SIT needs time

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to transfer the child sexual assault case investigation against Veeramani from the SIT to the CBI, saying that the SIT has just taken over the probe and it has to be given at least some breathing time.

The SIT was formed just four days ago, and it cannot be expected to perform magic and collect all evidence within a short time, Justice V Lakshminarayanan said while hearing a petition filed by YouTuber Varaaki seeking a CBI probe into the case. “I am sure the Tamil Nadu police do not have a crystal ball or a magic wand in their hands to get all the evidence they require by the wave of their hands,” the judge added.

Justice Lakshminarayanan remarked that investigations take time, especially in a child sexual assault case. Saying that the sensitive case should not be used to extract publicity since children, particularly from the SC community, are also involved, the court sought a progress report from the SIT.

The petitioner may have ‘an axe to grind’ against the previous government, the judge said, and a child sexual assault is not the one to do so with.

The YouTuber had claimed to have evidence that five officials were involved in covering up the crime. To this, the judge directed him to appear before the SIT and share the proof. The judge directed TV channels and others to remove the child sexual assault video immediately when advocate Deepika Murali, appearing for NGO Tulir, submitted that the videos are still on their websites.

The judge adjourned the hearing by a week.