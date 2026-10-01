Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore's ageing Gandhipuram bus stand awaits facelift as safety concerns mount

COIMBATORE: Crumbling ceilings, poor sanitation and inadequate passenger amenities have left the half-a-century-old Gandhipuram Central Bus Stand in poor condition, raising concerns over delays in its proposed redevelopment due to a lack of approval and funding from the Tamil Nadu government.
The bus terminus, established in 1974, continues to be one of Coimbatore's public transport hubs.
The deteriorating condition has triggered concerns over the safety of commuters, particularly during peak hours when the terminal remains crowded with broken structures hanging from the damaged ceilings.
They have urged the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to take immediate measures to prevent any untoward incident until the proposed redevelopment project is implemented.
"One can get infected with all sorts of diseases if they visit the toilets in the bus stand just once. The condition of the toilets here is much worse. Everyone, including the public as well as the drivers and conductors, has been urinating in the open instead of using the toilets owing to their poor upkeep and unsanitary condition," said social activist Aravinth Nagendran.
He also expressed concern over damaged ceilings and garbage accumulation, urging the civic body to take action.
"The people who come to the bus stand planning to visit their hometowns will only be visiting the GH if the broken ceilings fall on them," he said.
Responding to the concerns, CCMC Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja told TNIE that the state government had asked the corporation to revise the DPR and explore redevelopment under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode, which is causing a delay.
"The government has asked us to revise the DPR to construct the facility under PPP mode. So, we are currently preparing it and will submit it to the government soon. In the meantime, we are planning to carry out temporary repair work in the bus stand, including fixing the damaged portions and ensuring proper sanitation and well-maintained toilets. The works will begin soon," he said.
CCMC sources told TNIE that the new TVK government is keen only on reviving the Vellalore integrated bus terminus project and is not focusing on the Gandhipuram bus terminal redevelopment project.
The previous DMK government's plan to give the terminal a facelift gained momentum in 2024, when an expert team headed by IIT Madras professor Dalinaidu, with the CCMC Commissioner and other officials, inspected the facility and conducted a detailed study.
Before the proposal could be sanctioned, there was a change in the ruling state party which is to approve and sanction funds for the project.
Under the redevelopment proposal, the existing structure would be demolished and replaced with a modern bus terminal at a cost of about Rs 35 crore, equipped with improved passenger amenities. The plan includes basement parking facilities for around 2,014 two-wheelers and four bus platforms to handle 70 buses.