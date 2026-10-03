More than half of Tamil Nadu's dams have less than 25% water due to rain deficit

CHENNAI: Water storage in Tamil Nadu’s reservoirs has dropped to a critical level, with 63 of the state’s 90 reservoirs holding less than 25% of their capacity on Friday. Another 17 reservoirs have storage between 26% and 50%, leaving the state with little buffer as it enters the northeast monsoon. None of the reservoirs has reached full capacity, mainly due to the southwest monsoon’s failure.

According to water resources department (WRD) data accessed by TNIE, the combined storage in the 90 reservoirs stood at 74.412 tmcft, or just 33.17%, against their total capacity of 224.343 tmcft. The storage was significantly higher at 181.591 tmcft (80.94%) during the corresponding period last year and 134.712 tmcft (60.06%) in 2024.

The sharp fall in storage, attributed mainly to the rainfall deficit, has raised concerns over water availability for drinking and irrigation during the coming months. “With water availability remaining low, the state is now largely dependent on the northeast monsoon to meet drinking water needs and summer requirements,” a senior WRD official told TNIE.

The official also referred to a recent Central Water Commission warning that reservoir storage levels across the country had fallen below the 10-year average due to El Niño conditions.