Stalin questions CM Vijay's silence on nation-wide demand for CEC's resignation

DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday questioned Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's "silence" on the nationwide concerns over electoral integrity and widespread demand for the removal of the CEC.
Addressing an election rally in Madurantakam near here, ahead of the October 6 byelection, the former CM claimed that except for the BJP and its allies, every political party across India has spoken out demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
"Massive protests took place nationwide, including in Mumbai and Delhi, but has Chief Minister Vijay uttered a single word," Stalin asked on the controversial voters rolls revision campaign through SIR.
He alleged that the voting rights of over 13 crore citizens had been compromised under the current regime.
"A grave act of treason has taken place, and election results have been rigged in several states. Is someone who refuses to open his mouth even on such a critical issue truly a political leader? Even the coalition partners in his alliance are asking this question," Stalin remarked, asserting that the TVK's "veil will soon be completely torn off" to reveal its alleged covert understanding with Delhi.
The current government under Vijay was a "mysterious corporate mafia" rule rather than a functioning democracy, the DMK president said and urged voters to deliver a decisive "shock treatment" to the TVK in the upcoming assembly byelection, thereby ending future "horse-trading" in politics.
He claimed the TVK government has reversed the progress made during the previous 5-year rule of the DMK in diverse sectors including price stability and revenue growth.
Urging the people to vote for party candidate I Paranthaman contesting under the Rising Sun symbol, Stalin said, "This time ensure the DMK candidate wins. Those who betray the people who voted for them should not go to the Legislative Assembly. The people of Madurantakam and Dharapuram should vote on October 6 to end arrogance and betrayal".
Meanwhile, garnering votes for DMK candidate S Suganya in Dharapuram in Tiruppur district, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin labeled the TVK candidates P Sathyabama for Dharapuram and Maragatham Kumaravel for Madurantakam as "betrayers of voters' trust" as they have shifted their political allegiance from the AIADMK to the TVK.
He appealed to the voters to reject the ruling party candidates and ensure DMK's victory by a huge margin.
(With inputs from PTI)