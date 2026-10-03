Stalin questions CM Vijay's silence on nation-wide demand for CEC's resignation

DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday questioned Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's "silence" on the nationwide concerns over electoral integrity and widespread demand for the removal of the CEC.

Addressing an election rally in Madurantakam near here, ahead of the October 6 byelection, the former CM claimed that except for the BJP and its allies, every political party across India has spoken out demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"Massive protests took place nationwide, including in Mumbai and Delhi, but has Chief Minister Vijay uttered a single word," Stalin asked on the controversial voters rolls revision campaign through SIR.

He alleged that the voting rights of over 13 crore citizens had been compromised under the current regime.

"A grave act of treason has taken place, and election results have been rigged in several states. Is someone who refuses to open his mouth even on such a critical issue truly a political leader? Even the coalition partners in his alliance are asking this question," Stalin remarked, asserting that the TVK's "veil will soon be completely torn off" to reveal its alleged covert understanding with Delhi.