Kavin case: Parents end stir on third day

THOOTHUKUDI: The parents of alleged ‘honour killing’ victim Kavin Selvaganesh withdrew from their agitation on the third day after Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu convinced them on the government’s stand to appeal against the High Court order to discharge the parents of the accused in the case.

Vanni Arasu visited the deceased youth’s parents, C Chandrasekar and Tamilselvi, at their home in Arumugamangalam village on Saturday.

“The discharge of the parents of the honour killing accused Surjith by the High Court cannot be accepted. It is contradictory to justice. The government is taking all steps to challenge it in the Supreme Court. No one can escape from this case,” he said.

Kavin’s parents resorted to a protest on Thursday after the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court quashed the chargesheet filed by the CB-CID police against suspended police sub-inspectors Saravanan and Krishnakumari, the parents of the suspected murderer Surjith, from the sensational case.

Speaking to the press, Minister Vanni Arasu said the government is firm in its view that no perpetrators will be spared.

“The cases related to caste discrimination are being monitored seriously. The discharge of Saravanan and Krishnakumari is shocking. The government will stand by the victim and pursue the legal fight until Kavin’s family gets justice. The contents of the chargesheet, the documents attached, and the omissions will be reviewed properly to prepare a flawless appeal petition,” the Minister asserted.

The accused could neither run away nor hide from the sight of law, he said.

Aside, Vanni Arasu said his department is taking steps to establish a centre for artists interested in acting in cinema in southern districts. He added that the social justice department will also set up training centres for police aspirants.