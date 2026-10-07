Suspended government staffer, advocate arrested in Palani temple land fraud case

A suspended woman staffer of a sub-registrar office and a lawyer were arrested on Wednesday by the CB-CID, which is probing the case of fraudulent registration of land belonging to the Palani Arulmigu Dhandapani Swamy Math, police said.

The arrest of the lawyer, identified as Sivakumar, is in connection with collusion with the main broker, Jayaprakash, who facilitated the illegal documentation, they said.

The CB-CID also arrested Sivasankari, a suspended junior assistant at the Palani sub-registrar office.

Another advocate, S Anwardeen, among the already arrested in the same illegal land registration case, died in the Madurai Central Prison in August.

The Palani math owns high-value land parcels in Palani town in Dindigul district. Investigation was launched after police complaints were lodged alleging illegal registration of land belonging to the math using forged documents.

Earlier, the CB-CID had arrested six persons in this case, including sub-registrar Justin Manikandan.

All six were subsequently remanded to judicial custody, and one of them, Anwardeen, died in prison.

The case is related to alleged fraudulent registration of approximately 1.40 acres of temple land, owned by the math, in Palani.

Backed by alleged forged documents, a sale deed was registered in July this year, transferring the land said to be worth crores of rupees to two private individuals in July for a pittance.

Subsequently, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court declared the registration null and void.

Later, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch-CID.

(With inputs from PTI)