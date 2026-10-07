Tamil Nadu getting less than half of Cauvery water share ordered by CWMA

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has been receiving less than 50% of its due share of Cauvery water, despite the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directing Karnataka to release 4,000 cusecs daily for 15 days from September 25. Consequently, several water bodies in the delta districts remain dry.

The Mettur dam’s water storage stood at 32.830 tmcft, which is 35.12% of the full reservoir capacity of 93.47 tmcft while the inflow was 1,043 cusecs at 4 pm on Tuesday.

As per Water Resources Department (WRD) data accessed by TNIE, the inflow into the Mettur reservoir stood at 4,116 cusecs on September 25. Thereafter, the inflow remained below 2,750 cusecs on most days, except on October 1, when it rose to 3,440 cusecs.

A senior WRD official told TNIE that the Karnataka government had recently appealed to the CWMA to reduce the prescribed release from 4,000 cusecs to 2,000 cusecs a day, citing low storage levels in its four reservoirs.