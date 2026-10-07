Workers' stir continues, Madurai corporation plans night shift to clear trash

MADURAI: The Madurai city corporation has decided to intensify night-cleaning operations to clear the accumulating waste across the city.

Garbage has been piling up on street corners as door-to-door waste collection has come to a halt amid an ongoing strike of sanitation workers.

The civic body’s intervention comes even as the private concessionaire handling solid waste management deployed additional workforce, but this has so far failed to break the deadlock on the ground, while workers’ representatives continue talks in Chennai.

Thousands of sanitation workers, drivers and other workers associated with the CITU, Tamil Nadu Sanitation Workers’ Progressive Union and the Labour Progressive Union of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi trade unions went on indefinite strike starting Monday (October 5).

Among the demands, the workers sought withdrawal of privatisation of the service, repeal of Government Orders 152 and 139, phased regularisation of workers who have completed more than two years of service and several other issues.

As the strike proceeded for the second consecutive day, sanitation work, especially door-to-door waste collection, was greatly affected in Madurai city. Sanitation workers remained in their houses and continued to stage protests for the second day.