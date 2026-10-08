Notice to ED, DVAC in plea to block FIR in RS Constructions mining case

CHENNAI: The first division bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan on Wednesday ordered notice to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), seeking their reply to a petition filed by A Rajkumar, working partner of RS Constructions, a mining operations firm, praying for directions to not register an FIR against it in connection with the alleged Rs 4,730 crore illegal sand mining in the state.

The bench, however, refused to stay the proceedings temporarily as prayed for by the petitioner.

The petitioner stated that the ED had registered an ECIR and sent a communication dated June 13, 2024, to the DGP to register an FIR based on the materials it has collected on the issue. He said the DVAC issued notice to the company on September 16, under sections 35 (3) and 35 (6) of BNSS for appearing before it.