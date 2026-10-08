Tamil Nadu forest watchers, guards flag pay disparity, seek salary on par with cops

COIMBATORE: Forest watchers and guards, while highlighting the dangerous nature of their work, stated that their salaries are lower than that of employees recruited through the Group IV examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

These staff, who form the backbone of the department's field-level operations, are now seeking pay parity with police personnel performing similar duties.

"I have completed Class 12 with science as my subject and was recruited as a forest guard. I am currently drawing a salary under Level 5 (Rs 18,200-Rs 57,900). However, my salary is lower than that of employees such as junior assistants recruited through the Group IV examination, for which Class 10 is the minimum educational qualification. They receive a salary of Rs 19,500-62,000," said a forest guard on request of anonymity.

"For instance, I am currently receiving a salary of Rs 45,000, while a junior assistant with eight years of service is drawing Rs 50,000," he said.

A forest watcher said they perform duties comparable to those of police personnel, who maintain law and order while wearing khaki uniforms. Forest personnel, too, play a crucial role in protecting forests and wildlife, he said.

"Both forest guards and watchers were recruited through the Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC). However, in recent years, recruitment has also been carried out through the TNPSC Group IV examination.