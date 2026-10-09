Rasipuram councillor's husband held in DMK town secretary car fraud case

NAMAKKAL: The Namakkal District Crime Branch police have arrested V Satheesh, husband of Rasipuram municipality independent councillor, in connection with a three-year-old case in which a DMK town secretary from Mohanur was allegedly cheated of Rs 2.49 crore on the promise of arranging new cars at half their market price.

According to the complaint, C Sellavel, DMK town secretary of Mohanur, met Satheesh in 2020, who allegedly claimed that he could arrange cars at half the market price for those who invested in his business. Believing the assurance, Sellavel allegedly paid Rs 2.49 crore in several instalments, including money collected from friends and relatives.

Sellavel alleged that he received a car, but its registration was not completed, while the other vehicles promised to him and his associates were not provided. Satheesh later allegedly issued three cheques totalling Rs 2.5 crore towards repayment, of which a cheque was returned due to insufficient funds, according to the complaint.

Based on Sellavel's complaint, the District Crime Branch registered a case in 2023 against Satheesh and has now arrested him. Further investigation is under way.