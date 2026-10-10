ASI bans cooking for temple fest atop Thirupparankundram, revokes it later

MADURAI: High drama unfolded in Thirupparankundram on Thursday evening as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) denied permission for devotees to cook prasadam atop the hill for the Malai Mel Kumarar festival, only to revoke it on Friday morning.
The Malai Mel Kumarar festival is observed on the fourth Friday of Tamil month Purattasi.
On the day, the golden spear is taken from the Lord Subramaniaswamy temple located in the foothill to the ‘sunai’ (spring) near the Kasi Viswanathar temple on the hilltop. As part of the rituals, ‘kadhamba saadam’ is prepared and served. Later, the spear is brought back to the temple.
According to residents, the executive officer of the Subramania Swamy temple wrote to the ASI’s superintending archaeologist in Tiruchy on October 5 seeking permission to conduct the festival. In response, the ASI on October 8 laid down 12 conditions, including ban on cooking atop the hill.
Residents and members of several Hindu outfits said this was against customs followed for years, and appealed to the ASI. On Friday, the ASI gave permission and relaxed the conditions.
On Friday evening, devotees observed the festival by taking the spear to the hilltop. Kathamba saatham was also prepared and served.
Deputy Commissioners of Police AG Inigo Thivyan and MP Divya camped at the spot from the morning.
Meanwhile, two persons, M Prabhu and K Pandiarajan, moved the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking permission to cook kathamba saatham atop the hill and to quash the ASI’s October 8 order.
Hearing the petitions around 1 pm on Friday, a bench of Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan said the validity of the condition could not be decided at that stage as the festival was underway.
Counsel representing the ASI informed the bench after lunch that the impugned condition had been withdrawn, following which Pandiarajan’s petition was disposed of and Prabhu’s petition was dismissed as infructuous.