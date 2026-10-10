Captain EPS stares at uphill battle to keep AIADMK ship afloat

CHENNAI: The bypoll results have given new momentum to the challenges already faced by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. On Friday, the party was pushed to the third spot in both the constituencies it won this April, as its defectors who contested as TVK candidates won despite the “traitor” tag bestowed on them by the AIADMK.

The principal challenge before Palaniswami is to keep the party flock together, particularly the MLAs, amid the TVK’s growing influence. From 47 MLAs in April, the party’s strength in the Assembly remains at 41 following the defection of six MLAs – including K Maragatham Kumaravel (Madurantakam) and P Sathyabama (Dharapuram), both of whom have now emerged as TVK MLAs. On May 13, during the confidence vote, as many as 25 AIADMK legislators led by disgruntled leaders C Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani voted in favour of the TVK government, defying the party whip.

Subsequently, six AIADMK legislators – K Maragatham Kumaravel, P Sathyabama, K S Jayakumar, Esakki Subaya, C Vijayabaskar and M R Vijayabhaskar – resigned from their Assembly membership and joined the TVK.