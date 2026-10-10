Highways officials repair damaged joints on GN Mills flyover in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Based on TNIE's report and responding to concerns raised by motorists over damaged expansion joints on the GN Mills flyover on Mettupalayam Road, officials from the National Highways wing of the State Highways Department commenced repair works on Friday.

The repair works came days after a report by TNIE on October 6 titled 'Poor expansion joints on flyover worries motorists', detailing the deteriorating condition of the expansion joints and the safety concerns among commuters using the busy flyover.

During Friday's work, officials replaced the broken steel bars in the damaged expansion joints and welded new ones.

The flyover, constructed to ease traffic congestion at GN Mills Junction, where Subramaniyampalayam Road and Udayampalayam Road intersect National Highway 181, is a crucial link for vehicles travelling towards Mettupalayam and other parts of the city.

As reported by TNIE, motorists complained about loud metallic noises whenever vehicles passed over the damaged joints and expressed concern that the loose, protruding steel pieces could cause accidents, particularly involving two-wheeler riders.

Following TNIE's report, officials took cognisance of the issue and initiated repairs on the affected sections.

However, motorists have also called for a comprehensive inspection of the entire flyover, pointing out that several other expansion joints show signs of wear and may require preventive maintenance.