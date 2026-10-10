Plea against 21 AIADMK MLAs in TVK case binned

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to revive disqualification proceedings against 21 of the 25 AIADMK MLAs, who voted in favour of the TVK in a trust vote against party whip’s direction.

The SC on Friday refused to entertain a plea challenging the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker’s decision to drop disqualification proceedings against 21 AIADMK MLAs, who voted in favour of the TVK government during a confidence motion despite their party’s whip. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana declined to interfere with the Madras HC’s dismissal of a PIL filed by P V Selvakumar. The bench, however, clarified that it was leaving the questions of law open and would consider them in an appropriate proceeding.

During the hearing, the court questioned the petitioner’s locus standi, pointing out that he was neither a legislator nor a representative.

Advocate Nina Nariman, appearing for Selvakumar, contended that he was an AIADMK member and a voter concerned about the conduct of the legislators who had violated party whip. Justice Bagchi observed that proceedings under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution had to be pursued by a member of the House. The dispute arose after 25 AIADMK MLAs voted in favour of the TVK government led by CM Vijay during a confidence motion on May 13, despite the party directing its members to vote against it.