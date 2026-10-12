‘Our path is independent’: DMK tells Congress it need not join its agitations amid rift

The DMK on Monday said it had walked out of the INDIA bloc following the Congress's alleged betrayal and was under no obligation to participate in agitations led by the party, asserting that it would chart an independent political course.

In a strongly worded statement, the Dravidian party blamed Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief B Manickam Tagore and other Congress leaders, including Girish Chodankar and Praveen Chakravarthy, for contributing to the electoral defeat of the DMK-led alliance.

The DMK alleged that their repeated remarks against the party had undermined the alliance's unity and damaged its public image.

“While being part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, the comments made by some Congress party cadres like Manickam Tagore, Girish Chodankar, and Praveen Chakravarthy about the DMK every day were also a reason. Due to this, the reputation and unity of the alliance was questioned in the public arena,” it said.

Accusing sections of the Congress of working against the alliance's interests, the DMK described them as a “sleeper cell of another party” and alleged that their actions had undermined the efforts of Congress leaders who had worked for the alliance's success.

The party also warned Tagore against making what it termed baseless allegations about its stand on the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, cautioning that continued attacks would have “serious consequences”.