Rotten onions found in ration shops in Madurai

MADURAI: Several consumers who purchased onions sold in PDS shops complained that most of it had decayed. The state government had allocated 30 tonnes of onions to Madurai to be sold for Rs 35 per kilo in PDS shops in corporation and municipality limits.

Speaking to TNIE, M Vijay, a resident from Usilampatti said, “We were shocked to find decayed onions in the bags allotted to each shop in our locality. Many shops in Usilampatti municipality received decayed onions in PDS shops. Last time, there were some sprouted onions which were immediately discarded but this time, we found decayed onions in these bags.”

A PDS salesman from Thirumangalam said, “Last month, each shop got 80-100 kilogram of onion in municipalities in Madurai, Thirumangalam, Melur and Usilampatti and were sold at the price of Rs 35/kg. Onions were sold within two days, as the price was Rs 100/kg in the open market.

This time, the price was Rs 120/kg for shallot and Rs 100 for big onion (bellary). But this time, just 50 kg was allotted to each shop in Madurai. How can this be enough for the PDS shops which have more than 500 beneficiaries under list in their shop.