Madras HC upholds RTI panel’s order on graft report

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has dismissed an appeal filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) against the TN State Information Commission’s order to furnish the details of an inquiry conducted against former IPS officer SR Jangid.

The DVAC had filed the appeal against May 30, 2024, order of the commission which had directed the agency to furnish the details sought by Jangid under the RTI Act regarding the inquiry held against him over alleged corruption.

It had stated disclosure of such information would expose the witnesses and confidential sources to harm and such inquiry reports are exempted for divulging under section 8 (1) (g) of the RTI Act.

However, Justice Hemant Chandangoudar, while dismissing the petition, said RTI exemption for intelligence and security agencies cannot be used for denying details on corruption and human rights violations.

He noted the petitioner seeking the information is none other than the officer against whom such inquiry was conducted. Referring to Rule 29 of the DVAC Manual, the judge said an internal administrative instruction requiring information gathered on enquiry to be treated as confidential cannot create an exemption which is not provided under provisions of the RTI Act.