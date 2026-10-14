SIT arrests R Veeramani over minor’s suicide in 2004

CHENNAI: The Special Investigation Team on Monday arrested Gem Granites chairman R Veeramani (84) in connection with a case relating to the alleged abetment of a minor girl’s suicide in 2004, the oldest case that has surfaced so far. This is the third case in which Veeramani has been formally arrested. As of now, seven cases have been registered against the granite baron, who was first arrested on August 29.
The case that was initially registered in 2004 by the Ice House Police as a case of unnatural death was altered by invoking Sections 376, 305, 201 and 506(ii) of the IPC and Sections 4 and 4B of the TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother.
According to the complaint, the Class 11 student had received financial assistance from Veeramani for her education. Her mother alleged that Veeramani later invited the girl to his guest house in 2004 under the pretext of giving her a gift. After returning home, the girl remained withdrawn and later died by suicide at her house in Chennai.
The mother also told police that Veeramani later offered financial aid to the family to prevent details surrounding her daughter’s death from becoming public. Police sources said the SIT has identified 10 survivors so far. A police officer told TNIE that chargesheets for the cases will soon be filed.