TVK not seeking AIADMK defections, but open to disgruntled MLAs: TN Minister

Tamil Nadu Health Minister K G Arunraj on Wednesday said the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) would not actively seek defections from the AIADMK but would consider inducting legislators who decide to leave their party over differences with its leadership.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai, Arunraj said the TVK had no specific targets for defections and would assess the situation as it unfolded.

"See, we don't have any targets... We don't have any mission in this. When those MLAs, because of the factors within their own party, reject their leadership and come to us, let's see. In due course, we will see," he said.

His remarks come amid growing discontent within the AIADMK following its poor performance in the October 6 Assembly bypolls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram. The party, which won both constituencies in the April Assembly elections, finished third in both contests, with former AIADMK legislators K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama retaining the seats as TVK candidates.

A group of disgruntled AIADMK leaders, including former ministers, has held discussions to put pressure on party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami following the bypoll defeats. The dissenting leaders have also been holding talks with legislators who are considering joining the TVK.

Six AIADMK MLAs have resigned from the Assembly and joined the ruling party. The Madras High Court on Tuesday upheld the Speaker's decision to accept their resignations, clearing a legal hurdle for the two former legislators who subsequently won the bypolls as TVK candidates.

A TVK source told TNIE that 10 AIADMK MLAs were in talks with the ruling party, adding that the bypoll victories had encouraged more legislators to consider switching sides.

The defections have intensified pressure on Palaniswami, with dissenters questioning his leadership following the AIADMK's electoral setbacks. The TVK, meanwhile, is seeking to consolidate its position in the Assembly through further bypoll victories.