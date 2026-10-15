Madras HC censures TN on denial of nod for RSS and Dravidar Kazhagam events

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has criticised the Tamil Nadu government for denying permission to the RSS for holding route marches across the state for three days in the months of October and November.

“The government is seeing its citizens as enemies. The denial of permission is not just restricted to RSS, events conducted by Dravidar Kazhagam, DMK and AIADMK, too, face such issues,” said Justice V Lakshminarayanan on Wednesday while hearing a petition filed by VG Jagadeesan, state secretary of RSS, North Tamil Nadu.

The petitioner had moved the court seeking directions to the authorities, including the Home Secretary and the DGP, to permit the march on October 18, 25 and November 1.

Questioning the rationale behind governments, irrespective of the party in power, denying permission for the event in TN, the judge asked, “If they (RSS) can hold the route march in terrorism-infested areas like in Jammu and Kashmir, why can’t it be held in TN?”

“Every year, they are coming to the court with petitions,” the judge said, and noted that the courts have already held that denial of permission is unreasonable.