Madras HC set aside order to retrieve land from educational trust

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has set aside a single judge’s order to the state’s housing board to retrieve a prime land in Chennai, measuring 7.44 acres, from an educational trust which was using it for commercial activity after purchasing it for educational purposes.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan on Thursday passed the orders on an appeal filed by Ramachandra Educational Trust against a single judge’s November 12, 2025, order. The single judge had quashed a 1998 GO to convey the land to the trust and directed the housing board to retrieve the land by paying `33.46 crore with 6% interest per annum.

The land was part of the land parcels acquired in the 1980s by TNHB for the Besant Nagar Phase- II scheme.

One of the shareholders of the land parcel, Parameshwari, filed a writ petition in the High Court praying for ordering handing back her share of the land on the ground that she did not sign the sale deed along with her family members when it was sold in 1981, since she was minor.