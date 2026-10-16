Tamil Nadu: Private bus workers seek inclusion in Vettri Payanam scheme as livelihoods suffer

TIRUPATTUR/VELLORE: Around 30 private bus workers, claiming their livelihood has been hit due to the fall in revenue owing to the Vettri Payanam scheme, submitted a petition to the Tirupattur collector on Wednesday.

As passengers prefer to travel for free in government buses, resulting in a declined patronage for private buses, they sought for their inclusion in the government scheme and for fares to be revised to make up for the decline in patronage.

An extension of the earlier Vidiyal Payanam scheme, the Vetri Payanam scheme, since October 2, has been offering free travel for women and transgender passengers state-wide in Express, Limited Stop Service, and Deluxe city buses, mofussil buses, and ghat buses operating beyond 40km. Around 484 buses in the four north Tamil Nadu districts — Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, and Tirupattur — were included in the scheme. Many private bus owners have expressed dissatisfaction over this, claiming that it disrupts their livelihood as most commuters will now prefer government buses.

“The number of bus trips we make has been cut in half; we barely do two or three trips these days. The number of passengers and collections in private buses are declining, and it is affecting our daily income. We are finding it difficult to meet family expenses,” said a private bus driver from Tirupattur, who wished to remain anonymous.

Saravanan M, a private bus operator from Ranipet, said each bus supported around six drivers, besides mechanics, electricians, and seat-stitching workers. “We have no issue with the government making bus travel free for women, but our livelihoods and our families are badly affected,” he said.