Tamil Nadu: Private bus workers seek inclusion in Vettri Payanam scheme as livelihoods suffer

TIRUPATTUR/VELLORE: Around 30 private bus workers, claiming their livelihood has been hit due to the fall in revenue owing to the Vettri Payanam scheme, submitted a petition to the Tirupattur collector on Wednesday.
As passengers prefer to travel for free in government buses, resulting in a declined patronage for private buses, they sought for their inclusion in the government scheme and for fares to be revised to make up for the decline in patronage.
An extension of the earlier Vidiyal Payanam scheme, the Vetri Payanam scheme, since October 2, has been offering free travel for women and transgender passengers state-wide in Express, Limited Stop Service, and Deluxe city buses, mofussil buses, and ghat buses operating beyond 40km. Around 484 buses in the four north Tamil Nadu districts — Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, and Tirupattur — were included in the scheme. Many private bus owners have expressed dissatisfaction over this, claiming that it disrupts their livelihood as most commuters will now prefer government buses.
“The number of bus trips we make has been cut in half; we barely do two or three trips these days. The number of passengers and collections in private buses are declining, and it is affecting our daily income. We are finding it difficult to meet family expenses,” said a private bus driver from Tirupattur, who wished to remain anonymous.
Saravanan M, a private bus operator from Ranipet, said each bus supported around six drivers, besides mechanics, electricians, and seat-stitching workers. “We have no issue with the government making bus travel free for women, but our livelihoods and our families are badly affected,” he said.
According to sources, 110 private buses operate in Tirupattur district, with more than 220 drivers and conductors. In addition, around 60 people are engaged in other related work, like brokering.
A conductor, requesting anonymity, said patronage in seven of the eight trips made per day, was poor. “Our wages depend on the collection, which is not even enough to cover the diesel cost these days. This has resulted in huge losses,” he said.
Vellore district bus association has urged the state government to extend the Vettri Payanam scheme to private buses as well. “We can allot 12 special seats for women and transgender persons. That way, they will also use our private buses. The government can later reimburse private bus operators, just as it is doing for government buses,” said Ganesh, head of the association. He also demanded that the state revise bus fares, which remains fixed at Rs 0.58 per kilometre since 2018.
Auto drivers’ woes
Auto-rickshaw drivers share the anxiety over the loss of commuters after Vettri Payanam. A Ezhimalai, an auto driver in Vellore, said his daily earnings has more than halved from Rs 1,500-Rs 2,000 to Rs 600Rs 700 after the scheme was introduced.
On some days, it gets as low as Rs 300. “We spend around Rs 700 on diesel every day. The scheme has added to our burden amid rising diesel prices,” he said.