The silent heroes guiding the skies

CHENNAI: Every day, thousands of aircraft cross the Indian subcontinent. Many never touch down: they overfly on routes between Europe, the Gulf and East Asia. Each is tracked, cleared and handed on by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), whose roughly 5,000 air traffic professionals work around the clock, every day of the year.

An official from AAI told TNIE that AAI is responsible 2.8m square nautical miles of airspace. About 1.04m sq nm is continental. The remaining 1.76m sq nm is oceanic, over the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean. That is roughly three times India’s land area.

The task grows more demanding each year as airlines add aircraft, airports multiply and more Indians fly. Aircraft capabilities are also advancing, according to AAI sources. This puts the focus on Air Traffic Controllers, the silent heroes who will be marking their day on October 20, as their responsibilities expand with the growth of aviation.

Controllers must balance two goals that pull against each other: keeping aircraft safely apart and moving as many as possible without delay. AAI sources describe the work as walking a tightrope between the two.