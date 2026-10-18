V-P C P Radhakrishnan, Governor Arlekar, CM Vijay and other leaders mourn music composer Deva's demise

CHENNAI: Veteran Tamil film music director Deva, who died of a heart attack on Saturday morning, will be accorded state honours during his final journey, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced. Besides the CM, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and leaders of various political parties also condoled the composer’s death.
Vijay said he was shocked and deeply saddened by Deva’s death. The composer had won the hearts of ordinary people through his popular gaana songs, many of which he had also written and sung. Having received several awards, including the Kalaimamani, Deva had left a lasting mark on the history of film music, the CM said. He also paid floral tributes to the music director. Vijay said the decision to accord state honours is in recognition of Deva’s contribution to music.
In his condolence message, V-P Radhakrishnan said he had carved a special place for himself in Tamil cinema through his distinctive style of music and popular gaana songs that reflected the lives and feelings of ordinary people. Deva had composed music for more than 400 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. His memorable songs and contribution to gaana music would continue to be cherished by generations of music lovers, he said, describing the death as a great loss to the Tamil film and music industry. Governor Arlekar said Deva had earned a special place in Tamil film music through his melodious compositions and memorable songs. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, the film industry and music lovers.
DMK president M K Stalin said Deva’s music had touched people across generations and that his contribution to Tamil cinema would be remembered. He conveyed his condolences to the composer’s family. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, TN Congress Committee president B Manickam Tagore, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant and AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran were among others who condoled Deva’s death.