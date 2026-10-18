V-P C P Radhakrishnan, Governor Arlekar, CM Vijay and other leaders mourn music composer Deva's demise

CHENNAI: Veteran Tamil film music director Deva, who died of a heart attack on Saturday morning, will be accorded state honours during his final journey, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced. Besides the CM, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and leaders of various political parties also condoled the composer’s death.

Vijay said he was shocked and deeply saddened by Deva’s death. The composer had won the hearts of ordinary people through his popular gaana songs, many of which he had also written and sung. Having received several awards, including the Kalaimamani, Deva had left a lasting mark on the history of film music, the CM said. He also paid floral tributes to the music director. Vijay said the decision to accord state honours is in recognition of Deva’s contribution to music.