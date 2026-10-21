Worst groundwater dip in Tamil Nadu in 16 years, monsoon only hope

CHENNAI: Groundwater levels declined across all districts of Tamil Nadu in September this year, with none recording an improvement compared with the corresponding month last year, amid El Nino conditions. The state is facing its worst groundwater situation in 16 years, with the latest data pointing to a widespread decline across the state.

The decline has raised concerns over groundwater availability as the state heads into the northeast monsoon with a lot of hope following a deficient southwest monsoon.

The situation marks a sharp deterioration from 2017, when Thanjavur was the only district to record a rise in groundwater levels, by 1.12 metres, while all other districts reported a decline. In September this year, however, not even one of the 38 districts recorded an improvement, highlighting the severity of the groundwater crisis.

According to Water Resources Department (WRD) data accessed by TNIE, Tiruvannamalai recorded the steepest decline, with groundwater going deeper from 3.68 metres below ground level in September 2025 to 7.56 metres in September 2026, a fall of 3.88 metres in the water table.

Coimbatore recorded the next-steepest decline, with groundwater depth dropping from 10.28 metres in September 2025 to 13.73 metres in September 2026, a drop of 3.45 metres. Tiruppur recorded the third-steepest decline, with groundwater depth falling from 9.01 metres to 11.62 metres during the same period, a fall of 2.61 metres.