Affair ‘by itself’ can’t be cruelty to wife, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has stated that the extramarital affair of a husband with another woman, “by itself”, cannot be held to be cruelty against the wife under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Justice Sunder Mohan gave the ruling recently while dismissing an appeal filed by T Deivakumar of Tiruppur district, challenging the acquittal of his brother-in-law by the Fast Track Mahila Court in Tiruppur on April 23, 2018, in connection with his sister’s death by suicide.

The deceased’s marriage was solemnised on September 14, 2008. In 2010, she went missing and the police concerned registered a woman missing case based on a complaint lodged by Deivakumar. Later, she was found dead along with her minor child. The police altered the sections to 498A (cruelty) and 306 (abetment) of IPC in the case.