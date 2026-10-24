Heavy rains, multiple mudslides bring Nilgiris to knees; bus buried, driver killed

Very heavy rains in Nilgiris district triggered multiple mudslides on Saturday, and a bus was buried in one such incident, killing its driver, while over 100 students from Kerala had a providential escape as their vehicles halted about 300 meters behind.

As mud, uprooted trees, and rocks tumbled down the slopes amidst heavy downpour, the government bus was buried, and rescue personnel pulled out the driver and conductor from neck-deep slush after slogging for hours. However, the driver, identified as Janagaraj, succumbed to injuries, and the conductor, Kesavan, is being treated at a hospital.

The incident happened on the intervening night of October 23-24, and the bus was headed to Mettupalayam from Coonnoor.

At least two buses carrying students, headed towards Mettupalayam --on their way back home to Palakkad in Kerala-- though narrowly escaped. They were later stranded due to the mudslides, like the over 200 vehicles across the mountainous highway.

The students were among those safely rescued and brought to a shelter.

Speaking to reporters at the hospital, Kesavan said only he and the driver were caught in the horrifying mishap.

A video clip widely shared on social media showed the bus hanging precariously on the hillside, buried under mud, debris and branches of trees. Earthmovers were being used to clear the debris.

"A violent torrent of heavy mud, dislodged rocks, and massive uprooted trees that crashed down directly onto the vehicle made it difficult for the rescue team to free the bus crew," an official said.

The sheer force of the mudslide severely crushed the roof and portions of the bus, causing it to tilt dangerously toward the edge of the mountain road. The mud smashed through the windows, filling the inside of the bus with a thick wave of debris and heavy slush.

The driver was tragically pinned inside the crushed cabin under the weight of the mud and fallen trees, while Kesavan suffered severe injuries before rescuers could break through the wreckage to pull him out.

As the government bus stood on the rain-soaked ghat road, the heavily saturated hillside above gave way and tree branches fell on the bus twice, making it difficult to step out of the vehicle, Kesavan said.

Police said the bus had three passengers, who disembarked shortly before it reached Burliar, where the incident occurred, and only the two ill-fated souls were on board when the tragedy struck.

"The driver was completely trapped in his seat beneath the heavy debris. We searched the entire bus and initially found no other passengers, which was a huge relief, though tragic for the crew," a Fire officer said.

As vehicles and passengers were stranded for several hours and in view of heavy rains, authorities have fully barred access to tourist spots in the district. A cargo vehicle carrying poultry toppled, and a dwelling was heavily damaged.

In Theetukkal area in Ooty, a retaining wall at a hotel collapsed, damaging two cars and six two-wheelers. A night watchman trapped in the mud was rescued by Fire and Rescue personnel.

While Burliar in the district recorded extremely heavy rainfall of 25 cm, several other areas in the district witnessed very heavy rains ranging between 15 cm and 20 cm.

The relentless downpour caused widespread disruption across the Nilgiris district, triggering extensive mudslides, uprooting trees, and prompting authorities to shut down schools, cancel mountain train services and enforce a ban on tourist travel along the vulnerable ghat routes.

Mudslides blocked the Ooty-Mettupalayam and Ooty-Coonoor highways, disrupting traffic. Vehicular traffic was also not allowed from 6 pm to 7 am, and tourists were advised not to visit Nilgiris district for three days.

Menawhile, the stranded students were safely evacuated to Mettupalayam in mini-buses, where food and shelter were provided under the supervision of Backward Classes Welfare Minister V Sampath Kumar and senior officials.

All the students were safe, and they were brought down from the damaged ghat road with the help of police and fire and rescue services personnel, the minister later told reporters.

Animal Husbandry Minister S Kamali said that the priority was the safety of the people, tourists and students and restoring traffic in the hilly terrain. The public can contact the toll-free number 1077 for any emergency, she said.

In Erode, Revenue Minister KA Sengottaiyan told reporters that the mudslides occurred at about seven places and restoration work was currently underway. Ministers Sampath Kumar, Kamali and officials are involved in the rescue and restoration work. Heavy machinery, including earthmovers, was deployed to clear debris and restore traffic.

(With inputs from PTI)