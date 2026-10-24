Release 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water for 15 days till Nov 6, Karnataka told

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Friday directed Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water daily from its Cauvery basin reservoirs for 15 days from October 24. The direction was issued at the 145th meeting of the CWRC, held in New Delhi on Friday.

According to water resources department (WRD) officials, Tamil Nadu should have received 136.84 tmcft of water at Biligundulu between June 1 and October 21, as per the Supreme Court’s order dated February 16, 2018. However, Karnataka had released only 50.425 tmcft during the period, resulting in a shortfall of 86.415 tmcft.

TN told the committee that water demand had increased across the Cauvery delta and that farmers were facing severe hardship due to the continued shortfall in inflows at Biligundulu.