TN cuts VAT to fuel regional connectivity

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will cut value-added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from November 1, reducing the rate at Chennai airport from 29% to 16% and at airports elsewhere in the state from 29% to 1%, in a one-year bid to lower airlines’ operating costs and promote regional connectivity, according to a Government Order.

A separate concession will reduce VAT on fuel supplied to smaller aircraft with a maximum take-off mass below 40,000 kg at airports outside Chennai from 5% to 1%. The three notifications issued by the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department on Friday will remain in force until October 31, 2027.

The differential in tax relief is significant. Chennai gets a 13-percentage-point reduction, while airports elsewhere receive a 28-percentage-point cut. The steeper reduction outside the capital could improve the commercial viability of regional routes, where lower passenger volumes can make operations harder to sustain.

ATF is outside the GST regime, leaving states to levy VAT at their own rates. This gives state governments a direct fiscal lever to influence airlines’ operating costs and compete for regional air connectivity.