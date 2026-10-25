ECI to go ahead with Tamil Nadu SIR despite opposition, SSR to begin on November 12

CHENNAI: Despite opposition from a majority of the political parties to undertaking the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the electoral rolls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is going ahead with preparations for the exercise as scheduled from November 12.

When asked whether the ECI is considering the demand of many political parties to not conduct the SSR before rectifying “the errors” in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a senior ECI official told TNIE that the summary revision is an annual exercise, and that it must be conducted.

The details of the names deleted from the rolls during the SIR were given to all political parties just after the exercise was over, and they did not raise any objections ahead of the Assembly elections, the official stressed.

No political party had also cited specific instances of wrongful deletions in the electoral rolls during the meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in the last week of February 2026, the official added.