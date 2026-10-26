‘Cyclone Arnab’ to cross AP coast on Oct 28; three rain-related deaths in TN

CHENNAI: The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by early Monday and strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 27.

The weather system to be named Cyclone Arnab is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28 (Wednesday), the IMD said on Sunday.

In Tamil Nadu, an orange alert has been issued for four districts — Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram — on Monday, with heavy to very heavy rain likely at isolated places.

Meanwhile, three separate rain-related deaths have been reported from Dindigul and Krishnagiri on Sunday. T Ankesh (6), a Class 1 student from Rajasthan whose family works on a farm in Ammapatti, drowned after slipping into the water accumulated near a channel in Oddanchatram in Dindigul on Sunday. Muthusamy, a 45-year-old daily wage worker, died after falling into a pit filled with rainwater near the Gandhi Vegetable Market at Thangachiyammapatti in the district.

A 45-year-old woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler in Krishnagiri district was electrocuted on Saturday night after a snapped electric line fell on her.

Chennai is likely to receive moderate rain in some areas on Monday. Heavy rain is also forecast at isolated places in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.