Tamil Nadu braces for three days of heavy rain as Bay of Bengal system intensifies

CHENNAI: With a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 26 and move towards the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts, Tamil Nadu is bracing for three days of heavy rainfall.

The well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression on Saturday and a deep depression on October 25 before developing into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

The system is expected to continue moving west-northwestwards and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the morning of October 28.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a pre-cyclone watch for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon remained active over Tamil Nadu on Saturday, with rainfall recorded at most places in the State. In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, Burliar in the Nilgiris recorded the highest rainfall of 25 cm, followed by Kil Kotagiri Estate with 20 cm. Coonoor AWS and Coonoor PTO received 17 cm each, while Alakarai Estate recorded 16 cm. Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district received 15 cm and Kotagiri 14 cm.

Navalur Kottapattu in Tiruchirappalli, Natham in Dindigul and Pudukkottai recorded 11 cm each. Arani in Tiruvannamalai and Palani in Dindigul received 10 cm each.