Tamil Nadu braces for three days of heavy rain as Bay of Bengal system intensifies

CHENNAI: With a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 26 and move towards the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts, Tamil Nadu is bracing for three days of heavy rainfall.
The well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression on Saturday and a deep depression on October 25 before developing into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.
The system is expected to continue moving west-northwestwards and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the morning of October 28.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a pre-cyclone watch for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.
Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon remained active over Tamil Nadu on Saturday, with rainfall recorded at most places in the State. In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, Burliar in the Nilgiris recorded the highest rainfall of 25 cm, followed by Kil Kotagiri Estate with 20 cm. Coonoor AWS and Coonoor PTO received 17 cm each, while Alakarai Estate recorded 16 cm. Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district received 15 cm and Kotagiri 14 cm.
Navalur Kottapattu in Tiruchirappalli, Natham in Dindigul and Pudukkottai recorded 11 cm each. Arani in Tiruvannamalai and Palani in Dindigul received 10 cm each.
On Saturday, extremely heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in the Nilgiris. Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai and Coimbatore districts, besides Puducherry and Karaikal. Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and several other districts are also likely to receive heavy rain.
On Sunday, extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Theni, Dindigul and Madurai districts. Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast in parts of the Cauvery delta, central Tamil Nadu and western districts, including Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Tiruppur.
On October 26, heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Pudukkottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts, while several other southern districts may receive heavy rain. Rainfall intensity is expected to decrease thereafter, although heavy rain may continue in Ramanathapuram on October 27.
Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until October 26.
In Chennai, moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is forecast in some areas on Saturday and Sunday.