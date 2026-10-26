Madras HC rejects KN Nehru's plea to review order to DVAC directing FIR in cash-for-jobs scam

CHENNAI: In a setback to senior DMK leader and former minister KN Nehru, the Madras High Court has refused to review its earlier order to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register an FIR forthwith into the alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the municipal administration and water supply department committed during his tenure in the previous DMK government.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan on Monday dismissed the petition filed by the former minister praying for the court to review the Feb. 20, 2026 order to register the FIR based on the communication sent to the DGP by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the alleged scam in appointing 2,538 engineers and other staff to the department.

The then government, led by the DMK, also preferred a review petition in the court, but after the change of regime, the TVK government sought to withdraw the review petition.

The state also informed the court that an FIR was registered on June 5, 2026 as per directions of the court.

The Feb. 20 order to register FIR forthwith was passed on the petition filed by AIADMK MP IS Inbadurai. Since the FIR was not registered, he filed a contempt of court action seeking to punish the officer heading the DVAC. In the meantime, the state and KN Nehru filed the review petitions.

The bench on Monday closed the contempt petition of Inbadurai, dismissed Nehru’s review petition and permitted the state to withdraw its review petition.